Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott reveals if he has severe ankle injury with Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott finally spoke about the famous ankle injury which supposedly occurred while on vacation in Mexico.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott is ready to enter the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. If Jerry Jones doesn’t give him a big extension, the quarterback will become a free agent.

Right now, Prescott controls the situation as he could let the 2024 season play out and then get massive offers from Dallas or any team in the league. There’s no franchise tag in his current deal and he also has a no trade clause.

Although Dak delivered MVP numbers last season in the NFL, Jones decided to put the money on hold as the Cowboys failed once again in their quest to reach the Super Bowl.

How serious is Dak Prescott’s ankle injury?

Before the second game of preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott finally spoke about the ankle injury which has been rumored to affect him since a trip to Mexico in July.

“I’m fine. Whether it’s a day of rest here or there or taking a vet day, I’m fine. There is no ankle-gate. No long-term issues or residual effects.”

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys\&#039; legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys" legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott also gave a promising update about contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. “Good conversations are going on, I will say that. A lot of confidence that something will get done.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Vikings receive great news after J.J. Mccarthy's season-ending injury
NFL

Vikings receive great news after J.J. Mccarthy's season-ending injury

NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott makes big revelation on contract talks with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott makes big revelation on contract talks with Dallas Cowboys

MLB Rumors: Proposed rule change could drastically affect the game
MLB

MLB Rumors: Proposed rule change could drastically affect the game

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16
Soccer

Where to watch Boca Juniors vs Cruzeiro live for free in the USA: 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions