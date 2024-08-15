Dak Prescott finally spoke about the famous ankle injury which supposedly occurred while on vacation in Mexico.

Dak Prescott is ready to enter the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. If Jerry Jones doesn’t give him a big extension, the quarterback will become a free agent.

Right now, Prescott controls the situation as he could let the 2024 season play out and then get massive offers from Dallas or any team in the league. There’s no franchise tag in his current deal and he also has a no trade clause.

Although Dak delivered MVP numbers last season in the NFL, Jones decided to put the money on hold as the Cowboys failed once again in their quest to reach the Super Bowl.

How serious is Dak Prescott’s ankle injury?

Before the second game of preseason with the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott finally spoke about the ankle injury which has been rumored to affect him since a trip to Mexico in July.

“I’m fine. Whether it’s a day of rest here or there or taking a vet day, I’m fine. There is no ankle-gate. No long-term issues or residual effects.”

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott also gave a promising update about contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. “Good conversations are going on, I will say that. A lot of confidence that something will get done.”

