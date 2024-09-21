Trending topics:
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends big advice to Bryce Young after being benched by Carolina Panthers

Dak Prescott talked about Bryce Young and a very complicated situation with the Carolina Panthers. An encouraging message to the young star from Alabama.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott just became the highest paid player in NFL history after signing a four-year, $240 million contract extension. It hasn’t been easy since the 2016 Draft when the quarterback was the No.135 overall pick.

Prescott arrived to the league with high expectations as possible successor of Tony Romo. When the veteran suffered a vertebral compression fracture, Dak had to step in and never looked back.

Of course, Dak has put extraordinary numbers during eight seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. However, probably in an unfair situation, there will never be full recognition until he wins a Super Bowl.

Who will replace Bryce Young with the Panthers?

Because of his ability to manage all the noise and pressure, Dak Prescott was asked by reporters how he feels about young quarterbacks struggling like Bryce Young. The prospect from Alabama has been officially benched by the Panthers and Andy Dalton was named the starter in Carolina.

“He is a young player and when I say this is an ultimate team game, we’re sometimes as good as the guys that are blocking for us and making catches as well. Also those calling the plays. I can say that’s not a one man problem. So for him it’s about understanding that he can control only what he can control. Continue to prepare. Continue to study hard. Keep your head up. He’s gotten to this point by playing great ball in his career and that just didn’t go away overnight. So, stay true to it.”

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about possible trade for star running back

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about possible trade for star running back

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

