NFL News: Dak Prescott sends promising message about contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott finally sent a positive message for Dallas Cowboys' fans regarding his future with the team.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott knows his contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys has brought a lot of uncertainty for thousands of fans. Right now, no one knows for sure if the quarterback will keep playing for America’s Team.

The star is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 holding all leverage against Jerry Jones. The Cowboys’ front office cannot use a franchise tag to extend him and the players also has a no trade clause as an option.

That’s why many teams in the NFL are following closely Dak’s situation. If Jones doesn’t write a huge paycheck in the upcoming months, Prescott could leave trying to win a Super Bowl elsewhere.

Will Dak Prescott leave the Dallas Cowboys?

Just before the second game of preseason against the Raiders, Dak Prescott tried to deliver a positive message for Dallas Cowboys’ fans. Although a contract extension isn’t in the horizon, the quarterback’s desire is to stay.

“I enjoy being a Cowboy 1000 percent. I enjoy living in Dallas and enjoy everything about it. But this is a business. Conversations are going well, but I’m thankful to be where I am right now and that’s here. I’m not putting that much thought into hoping it gets done now, hoping it gets done in a couple of weeks, during the season or whenever it happens.”

