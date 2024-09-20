Dak Prescott had great words for Lamar Jackson before an amazing game between Cowboys and Ravens.

Dak Prescott is ready to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. It’s a crucial game for the Dallas Cowboys after a crushing loss with the New Orleans Saints.

The blockbuster matchup will feature the reigning MVP in the NFL and the quarterback who finished second in voting. However, no one expected the Ravens would arrive with their backs against the wall due to a 0-2 record.

So, two Super Bowl contenders might be at risk really early in the 2024 season. That’s why all the pressure next Sunday is on both stars and Prescott talked about that long awaited duel with Lamar.

Dak Prescott praises Lamar Jackson

Dak Prescott talked about his relationship with Lamar Jackson before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. In the end, they both share the pressure of being star quarterbacks without Super Bowl rings to show for.

“He is a great player. I’ve always admired what he can do. All his talents. He is amazing with ball in his hands. Hell of a thrower. Obviously I’ve watched him and I’ve been a fan of him since he was at Louisville.”

How many Super Bowl wins does Lamar Jackson have?

Dak Prescott acknowledged he understands the scrutiny over Lamar Jackson because of those MVP awards with no championship rings. Considering his amazing talent, the Cowboys’ quarterback admitted what’s the formula to beat him.

“He’s continuing to build on a great career. Two MVPs. Just an elite player. For me, it’s about understanding the quarterback on the other side and what he is capable of doing. Making sure that our offense is firing. Putting pressure on them rather than just letting them go and run an offense at will.”

