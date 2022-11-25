Following another impressive win, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got real on his team's chances to go the distance this season.

People are sleeping on the Dallas Cowboys. Despite their impressive record and some major wins over the past couple of weeks, no one seems to be talking about them as legit NFL contenders.

Truth be told, it's hard to blame the doubters. It's been a long while since America's Team dominated and looked the part, so it seems like people are just waiting for them to crumble and fall apart when it matters the most.

That's why star QB Dak Prescott wanted to make the most of yesterday's win over the New York Giants to send a message, letting everybody know that they're not taking their feet off the gas this time.

NFL News: Dak Prescott Says Cowboys Are For Real This Time

“I am as confident as I can be and always have been, in this team,” Prescott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “As I told ya’ll earlier in the week, it doesn’t matter who says anything about what they believe in, I know what this team is capable of, especially with this defense that we have. We just got to continue to keep our heads down and take it one day at a time, one game at a time. As I said, we control everything we have right in front of us.”

They're Keeping Tabs On OBJ

Notably, the Cowboys are also reportedly keeping tabs on Odell Beckham Jr., who's set to sign with a new team any time now. He's back to full strength and is reportedly eyeing a contender as his next team:

"He knows how much I want him here," Prescott said. "And a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help."

"Mutual. Honestly, it's mutual," the QB continued. "That's the reason I said it's business. It's more than just somebody's feelings of wanting to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play, but I'm feeling like it's mutual."

Needless to say, adding one of the best wideouts in the league would make the Cowboys more of a threat out of the NFC East. But then again, they still need to prove that they're contenders and not pretenders.