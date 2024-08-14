The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be thinking in a Super Bowl run, but, during the last few weeks, Jerry Jones has taken the attention off the field by not giving contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

The quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 with no chance to use a franchise tag on him. Meanwhile, the star wide receiver decided to miss the start of training camp entering the final year of his contract.

The situation took a worrying level in the NFL when Jones admitted a few days ago that he isn’t in a hurry to pay Lamb. Now, a legend of the Dallas Cowboys has joined a debate.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

The Dallas Cowboys already picked the fifth-year option of CeeDee Lamb’s rookie contract for the 2024 season and, in 2025, they could use a franchise tag to keep him.

However, Lamb wants to get paid soon as Justin Jefferson just got a massive four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. In this scenario, Emmitt Smith warned Jerry Jones about letting CeeDee walk away. It all happened during an interview with RJ Ochoa.

“CeeDee is a very, very valuable asset to the Dallas Cowboys. He is a very, very valuable asset to Dak Prescott. Without him on the football field, they’re putting all the pressure on Dak Prescott and that is unacceptable. Because every quarterback of his caliber should have quality people to throw the ball to. Not no Plan B or no Plan C or no Plan D guy. He should be in a position, as your franchise quarterback, to be successful. And right now, you’re putting him behind the eight ball. And that is not right. And that’s how I see it.”

