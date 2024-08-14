Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys legend puts the pressure on Jerry Jones to give big contract to CeeDee Lamb

Jerry Jones has sparked a big controversy with CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be thinking in a Super Bowl run, but, during the last few weeks, Jerry Jones has taken the attention off the field by not giving contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

The quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 with no chance to use a franchise tag on him. Meanwhile, the star wide receiver decided to miss the start of training camp entering the final year of his contract.

The situation took a worrying level in the NFL when Jones admitted a few days ago that he isn’t in a hurry to pay Lamb. Now, a legend of the Dallas Cowboys has joined a debate.

Will the Dallas Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a contract extension?

The Dallas Cowboys already picked the fifth-year option of CeeDee Lamb’s rookie contract for the 2024 season and, in 2025, they could use a franchise tag to keep him.

However, Lamb wants to get paid soon as Justin Jefferson just got a massive four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. In this scenario, Emmitt Smith warned Jerry Jones about letting CeeDee walk away. It all happened during an interview with RJ Ochoa.

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys\&#039; legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

see also

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys" legendary quarterback is in legal problems with Lamar Jackson

“CeeDee is a very, very valuable asset to the Dallas Cowboys. He is a very, very valuable asset to Dak Prescott. Without him on the football field, they’re putting all the pressure on Dak Prescott and that is unacceptable. Because every quarterback of his caliber should have quality people to throw the ball to. Not no Plan B or no Plan C or no Plan D guy. He should be in a position, as your franchise quarterback, to be successful. And right now, you’re putting him behind the eight ball. And that is not right. And that’s how I see it.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Vikings: Three potential replacements for QB J.J. McCarthy
NFL

Vikings: Three potential replacements for QB J.J. McCarthy

Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Comunicaciones vs Marathon in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons makes strong prediction about CeeDee Lamb's future at Cowboys
NFL

NFL Rumors: Micah Parsons makes strong prediction about CeeDee Lamb's future at Cowboys

Colin Kaepernick gets shocking offer for possible return to the NFL
NFL

Colin Kaepernick gets shocking offer for possible return to the NFL

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions