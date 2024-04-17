The Dallas Cowboys have been surprisingly quiet during free agency and, in a new quest toward the Super Bowl, there will be no contract extension for Dak Prescott. It was supposed to be all-in mode for Jerry Jones after a crushing loss in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

“I would anticipate we will be all-in at the end of this year. It will be going all-in on different people than you’ve done in the past. We will be going all-in. We’ve seen some things out of some of the players that we want to be all-in on. Yes, I would say that you will see us this coming year not build it for the future. It’s the best way I’ve ever said. That ought to answer a lot of questions.”

Furthermore, stars like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also waiting for their new agreements while head coach Mike McCarthy is absolutely on the hot seat entering the final year of his deal.

As a consequence, thousands of fans in the NFL are wondering what happens with Dallas Cowboys. Now, a very intriguing move has been made to improve their offense.

Dallas Cowboys sign new running back

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced they’ve signed Royce Freeman to a one-year contract. The running back has played six seasons in the NFL for teams like the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys had to address the running back position. After the 2022 season, they let go Ezekiel Elliott and, just a few weeks ago, Tony Pollard signed a massive deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Even after Freeman’s arrival, the Dallas Cowboys still need to make a splash with another RB as their depth chart doesn’t have a big name: Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Connor, Malik Davis and Hunter Luepke. The 2024 Draft could be the moment to do it.