NFL News: Dan Campbell makes something clear to Jared Goff and Lions after win vs Bears

Dan Campbell looked at the things Detroit Lions and Jared Goff need to improve on after the win over Chicago Bears in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions watches action prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Lions defeated the Packers 24-14.
By Ignacio Cairola

The hours following a victory are always a time for analysis. That’s a mandate from head coach Dan Campbell after another Detroit Lions win led by quarterback Jared Goff, this time against the Chicago Bears, who fired head coach Matt Eberflus in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

The result was a narrow three-point victory for the Lions, 23-20, over the Bears, who made a bad time decision late in the game when a comeback was possible. It was a notable risk for the Detroit franchise, which maintained its 11-1 record and extended its winning streak to ten consecutive victories.

“If you’re not careful, then you start taking the wins for granted. And ultimately that’s a good win against an opponent that has fought every week, and this was the third game in a row, division game, that those guys have brought it over there. So we did what we had to do to win. And we’ll clean up the other stuff that cost us some points. I’m not worried about that. But I will take this victory and I’m not going to lose sleep over it,” cleared said Campbell to Jared Goff’s Lions hours after the win over Bears, speaking to Detroit Free Press.

Campbell remained demanding of a team that wants to achieve the excellence that will lead the Detroit franchise to win the Super Bowl for the first time in its history. With the longest winning streak in the current season, the Lions are strong contenders to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the title.

Jared Goff in 2024

Jared Goff, the quarterback of the Detroit Lions

Jared Goff also demands more from Lions

Campbell’s comments are not a coincidence, but are in line with a trend of demanding more from the team. Detroit franchise star Jared Goff was also self-critical a few days ago, despite the Lions’ long winning streak.

Dan Campbell's net worth: How much money does the Detroit Lions head coach own?

“We know what our potential is, so it’s a waste if you don’t try to achieve perfection, if you don’t strive for it. It’s never possible to achieve what you’re looking for, but we have a group of guys that are very talented and work very hard and want that greatness,” Goff said in the hours leading up to the game against the Indianapolis Colts, which Detroit won 24-6.

When is the next game scheduled for the Detroit Lions?

Campbell and Goff’s Lions will have a bye week after winning their Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears. It will be a strong week of preparation as they face the Green Bay Packers next Thursday at Ford Field in another intense divisional matchup against quarterback Jordan Love.

