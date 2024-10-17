Dan Campbell had a clear answer when asked if the Detroit Lions have a chance to win the Super Bowl without Aidan Hutchinson.

Dan Campbell has made the Detroit Lions a legitimate Super Bowl contender. They proved that by crushing Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys with a 47-9 score on the road. However, their championship hopes might be derailed after losing Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions need to regroup as soon as possible considering the NFC North is one of the best divisions in years. It’s going to be a tremendous battle with the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

Although the team’s front office could make a blockbuster trade trying to improve the defensive line, Campbell sent a clear message to all the players in his locker room.

Who will replace Aidan Hutchinson with Lions?

During the last few days, Maxx Crosby has emerged as a possibility for the Detroit Lions. Nevertheless, Mark Davis, owner of the Raiders, already confirmed that trade won’t happen.

As a consequence, Dan Campbell understands that the Lions might have to replace Hutchinson with a man from inside the building. This was his answer when asked if they can win the Super Bowl missing their best player.

“Yes, I do. Listen, my job is to coach what’s here and I’m going to coach everything out of them. We are going to do that as a staff. If we get somebody, great, if we don’t, these are our guys. The coaches know that. This is what we came into camp with. This is why we develop talent and it’s next man up. They have to be ready to go.”