NFL News: Davante Adams breaks silence on Raiders HC Antonio Pierce liking trade rumor post

The first few weeks of the 2024 NFL season have seen a potentially contentious situation arise between Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and one of his players, wide receiver Davante Adams. Rumors of a possible trade for the former Green Bay Packers star have been swirling.

One went viral on social media, showing Pierce ‘liking’ an Instagram post that suggested Adams could be traded. “Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders,” the post read, citing a report from insider Michael Fabiano. The 31-year-old wide receiver didn’t stay quiet and responded to the controversial situation.

“I haven’t heard from [Antonio Pierce]. I haven’t spoken to him. Social media is a beast, so there’s a lot of people that saw it and wondered what’s going on, and people got in touch,” Adams broke the silence on the Up and Adams Show podcast, where he discussed his coach’s controversial like.

“Honestly, it’s hard to comment on that. It’s one of those situations where I just keep my head down and don’t get sidetracked and let the chips fall where they may,” Adams added. “There’s been no communication with anyone on the team since it became a reality. There’s always some kind of drama. I look forward to hearing from my trainer,” the wide receiver completed.

Davante Adams trading rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 2-2 start has sparked rumors of a possible trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams, who has confessed on more than one occasion that he is very comfortable playing alongside Aaron Rodgers, his former Green Bay Packers teammate.

In recent hours, journalist Vincent Bonsignore has confirmed that certain information is still pending, but that a league source has confirmed that the Raiders have begun communicating with the rest of the franchises to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver. Head coach Antonio Pierce’s preference fuels speculation about the Las Vegas star, who currently has an uncertain future.

Las Vegas Raiders upcoming games

The Vegas Raiders are in fourth place in the AFC West with a 2-2 record, and in Week 4 they scored a narrow win over the Cleveland Browns to bounce back from a loss the week before. These are their next three games.

Week 5 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Week 6 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7 – Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams

