NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses two key players for home game vs Browns

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce missed two key players for the NFL's Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce
© (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce

By Ignacio Cairola

The Las Vegas Raiders prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 4, with head coach Antonio Pierce facing the challenge of fielding a team without two key players who will miss the game through injuries.

Pierce’s injured Raiders against the Browns are none other than defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams. Both players have been instrumental for the Las Vegas team this season, which lost to the Carolina Panthers last game.

Adams leads the team with 18 receptions and has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Crosby, on the other hand, is still dealing with left ankle discomfort from the Week 2 win over the Ravens.

The Raiders have lost two of their three 2024 NFL appearances. After defeating Baltimore, the Las Vegas franchise suffered a surprise loss in its first home game to the Carolina Panthers, who had outstanding quarterback Andy Dalton replace the questionable Bryce Young. Next Sunday’s game is important to avoid a 1-3 record to start the current campaign.

Both players are dominant on the field and will be difficult for Coach Pierce to replace. Adams has started the first three games and has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown. Crosby, meanwhile, is one of quarterback Gardner Minshew’s main playmakers, with eight tackles on the season.

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses key player for the rest of the season

see also

NFL News: Las Vegas Raiders HC Antonio Pierce loses key player for the rest of the season

Cleveland Browns also have major injuries

Cleveland Browns will visit Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders without right guard Wyatt Teller, starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and right tackle Jack Conklin. All three names mean big losses for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who confirmed Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game.

