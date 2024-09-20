NFL News: Raiders QB Gardner Minshew makes confession about Maxx Crosby after win over Lamar Jackson's Ravens

Gardner Minshew confessed to a revealing line Las Vegas Raiders key player Maxx Crosby said to him during the win over Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in NFL Week 2.

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ 26-23 NFL Week 2 victory over Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens continues to provide words to hear. One of the standout quotes came from quarterback Gardner Minshew, who made a confession about a key teammate regarding an action that happened in last weekend’s game.

During the NFL game against the Ravens, when the score was not in the Raiders’ favor, defensive end Maxx Crosby gave Minshew a pep talk after the quarterback threw an interception. The phrase was key to improving the play of the Las Vegas team, which ended up prevailing over Jackson‘s Ravens.

“Hey, we got your back, man. We need that Washington State Gardner. We need him,” the Raiders quarterback confessed about what Crosby told him in a defining role as an encourager during the win over the Ravens. The defensive end made reference to Minshew’s stint as a key player for the Cougars during his time in college football.

“When he told me that, I told him he was right and that I could do my best,” said Minshew. Crosby’s motivational phrase paid off, as the Raiders quarterback completed 30/38 attempts for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a three-point margin victory over Baltimore. The win was important to rebound from the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders

Minshew’s praise of Crosby

Minshew is in his first season as the Raiders’ quarterback after signing a two-year, $25 million contract, including $15 million guaranteed, in March. His first impressions of the Las Vegas team link him to Maxx Crosby, whom he praised. “He’s a great leader. He does things the right way and I couldn’t be more grateful to have him on our team,” Minshew said of Crosby.

What’s next for Gardner Minshew’s Raiders?

Minshew will play his first home game with the Raiders when they host the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 3. In addition, Las Vegas will have another homestand against the Cleveland Browns before visiting the Denver Broncos.