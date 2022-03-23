Davante Adams will now fulfill his lifelong dream of playing for the Raiders. Here, he opens up on how things went down and why he decided to leave the Packers.

In one of the biggest moves in recent NFL history, Davante Adams demanded a trade from the Green Bay Packers to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he'll be reunited with his college QB in Derek Carr.

Adams and Carr dominated during their time together at Fresno State, so the prospect of their new-look offense with Josh McDaniels is surely exciting, even in football's most competitive division.

Even so, the superstar wideout claims to hold no grudges towards the Packers organization and took some time to thank them and Aaron Rodgers for all they gave him throughout the years.

Davante Adams Lauds Aaron Rodgers And The Packers

"(Playing for the Raiders) It's something we were definitely looking forward to, potentially, doing down the road," Adams said in his introductory press conference. "But obviously, me playing in Green Bay, a great situation, having, you know, the greatest quarterback to play the game (in Aaron Rodgers), that's a dream in itself."

"So, I'll never take away anything away from, anything Green Bay gave me, or Aaron gave me," Adams added. "It was an amazing opportunity to work over there and do what I did for almost a decade. But, you know, things change sometimes. It's not the first time that an impactful player to an organization had to leave. I feel like it worked out for both sides, ultimately."

Adams Didn't Plan This With Derek Carr, But It's Still A Dream Come True

Adams explained that, albeit he always kept in touch with Carr, it's not like the two planned this move. Then again, he never hesitated to join the team he grew up rooting for as a young athlete in California:

"We didn't scheme this," the wideout explained. "We just kind of checked in on each other, footballwise. We check in on each other about family, and the real stuff. But as far as football, and getting together, you're not being a great teammate to your current organization if that's all you're worried about."

"It is a dream to be a Raider, man," Adams added. "It's a dream come true. In a third-grade yearbook, I said I wanted to be a, you know, an NFL star or an NBA star. And I was wearing a Charles Woodson jersey at the time. So, it's been documented forever, so I guess you can say it was meant to be."

Adams will surely have a tougher time reaching a Super Bowl now that he plays in the AFC West. But he'll play for his lifelong team in a great city, with his best friend, and being the highest-paid WR in NFL history. What's not to like?