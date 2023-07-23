Surprisingly, Josh Jacobs did not sign a long-term deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Amid the running back’s situation, his teammate Davante Adams has stepped forward to defend him, sending a significant warning to the AFC West team.

The Raiders made a highly controversial decision earlier this month. After placing the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs, the team was unable to reach an agreement with the running back for a long-term deal before the deadline.

This situation has brought a lot of attention to the franchise. Jacobs has been one of the team’s best players in recent years, but despite his productivity, the Raiders didn’t offer him a contract to keep him on their roster for more years.

Davante Adams defends Josh Jacobs amid contract problems

Several running backs are having a tough year. Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Josh Jacobs were unable to reach a long-term deal with their teams, and there’s a lot of concern across the NFL about their situations.

The case of Josh Jacobs is probably the most intriguing of the ones mentioned. In four seasons with the Raiders, the running back has rushed for 4,740 yards in 1,072 attempts, scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

His rookie contract came to an end this year. The Raiders placed the franchise tag on him, hoping to reach an agreement before the deadline. However, they didn’t, and now the player must decide whether to sign it and play the 2023 season or sit out.

Davante Adams addressed the matter, expressing his surprise that Jacobs didn’t get a long-term deal. The wide receiver has now issued a warning to the Raiders about the consequences of not having signed the running back.

“If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we’re gonna need that guy,” Adams said, via NFL Total Access. “So I’m praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time.

“I’ve been talking to him, we’ve been in his ear a little bit just trying to coach him through this process. I’ve been through it a couple times myself and I know what it’s like to go back and forth about whether or not you feel appreciated.”

Jacobs has two options: to sign the 1-year, $10.09 franchise tag to play this year or to sit out the 2023 season. As of today, it seems like the second option is the most attractive for the 25-year-old running back.