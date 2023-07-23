Jimmy Garoppolo was announced on March as the next franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. The player was an unrestricted free agent and signed a three-year, $72 million contract after an injury ended his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

At that time, Garoppolo clearly seemed the man chosen by head coach Josh McDaniels to replace Derek Carr. It was a perfect match considering all the years they spent together with the New England Patriots.

However, during the last days of May, the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL when it was revealed that an injury waiver clause appeared on the contract of Jimmy Garoppolo. The left foot injury, which occurred last December and produced the emergence of Brock Purdy with the 49ers, could derail his future.

Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical with the Raiders

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical test at the start of training camp. That immediately makes official the quarterback will indeed stay with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Furthermore, Garoppolo won’t even go to the PUP list and will start training camp without any medical problem. It’s important to remember that Jimmy had surgery on his left foot after he signed with the Raiders and no knew for sure if the player was ready to take the field. The big contract was on the line.

Now, the Las Vegas Raiders have their franchise quarterback. Though the famous contract clause triggered a scandal in the NFL, Josh McDaniels gets the man he wanted.