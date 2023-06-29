The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face the 2023 NFL season, but some worrisome news have arrived to their facilities. The AFC West team has now received a concerning update on Josh Jacobs‘ situation, and their plans could completely change soon.

Josh Jacobs is definitely one of the best running backs in the league nowadays. In four seasons with the Raiders, he has 4,740 rushing yards in 1,072 carries and 40 touchdowns. He’s also a massive threat by air, adding 1,152 yards in 160 receptions to those numbers.

His rookie contract ended this year, so the Raiders placed the franchise tag on him for the 2023 season. The player wants a contract extension, but surprisingly, the team has not offered him one yet.

Report: Josh Jacobs could miss start of Raiders’ training camp

The relationship between Josh Jacobs and the Raiders is not living its best moment. The team placed the franchise tag on him for the upcoming campaign, and both sides have not agreed terms for a contract extension to keep the running back in Las Vegas for more years.

Several running backs are facing the same situation. There are rumors that teams are waiting to see other deals before offering contracts to their players, but Jacobs is not very comfortable with the Raiders avoiding the matter for so long.

Now, the former 24th-overall pick has made a decision. According to reports, Jacobs could miss the start of the team’s training camp if a long-term deal isn’t reached. The Raiders have until July 17th to offer him a contract, otherwise, he will play under the franchise tag this year.

“The one [running back situation] that nobody’s talking about is Josh Jacobs,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero told the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday. “At this point, if there’s not a long-term deal, I don’t anticipate Josh Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don’t know that he shows up Week 1.”