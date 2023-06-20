There were big hopes around the Las Vegas Raiders last season. The trade that sent Davante Adams there was supposed to be the move that put them closer to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but that didn’t happen.

The final record was a poor 6-11 that even saw Derek Carr leaving the team after nine years. Adams was great for the offense, but he wasn’t alone on that side of the ball. Josh Jacobs was the other big reason why they were able to put up points in the scoreboard.

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 rushing yards to go along with 12 rushing touchdowns. The running back was a complete option for them, totaling over 2,000 scrimmage yards. However, his future isn’t certain.

Josh Jacobs posts unsettling message directed to the Raiders

The running back market took a big hit the last couple of years. Now it’s almost impossible for a player at that position to get a massive contract, such as is the case with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Jacobs was franchise tagged, so he would have a one-year deal worth just over 10 million dollars if he plays under it.

Jacobs has until July 17 to get a long-term contract from the Raiders as a tagged player, but it seems obvious he is not satisfied with how the negotiation is going. He is making sure everyone knows his posture with his social media posts, including answers to those who think that paying a lot of money for these players isn’t a good strategy. “Bad business”, Jacobs tweeted today.

He has been adding to his timeline posts explaining how underpaid running backs are. Two weeks ago he even shared a big-picture vision of his situation: “Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us”, he wrote. This relationship has been getting tense since he was tagged, but the ending doesn’t seem to be something the player is going to be a fan of.