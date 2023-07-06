The 2023 NFL season is near, and the Las Vegas Raiders have to solve a big problem. The team has not reached an agreement with Josh Jacobs, and now their fans have reacted to the running back’s latest update regarding this matter.

Running backs are having a really hard time this year. Players like Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Dalvin Cook, Josh Jacobs, among others, are not securing the lucrative deals they seek. It appears that teams are not inclined to meet their expectations.

Jacobs, who has been one of the best offensive players in recent years, is facing a significant challenge. The running back desires a contract extension from the Raiders, but time is passing, and the team has not shown any intentions of offering him one.

Josh Jacobs’ latest update leads to the reaction of Raiders fans

The clock is ticking and the Raiders must make a decision about Josh Jacobs. They placed the franchise tag on him this year, and they have until July 17th to offer him a contract extension.

After not receiving any offer from the Raiders, Jacobs has decided to not attend the team’s minicamp. This latest update has led to the fans reaction, who are not really worried for this situation.

According to a poll made by SB Nation, with 370 responses, 74 percent of the voters are not concerned about Jacobs not attending the minicamp. They think that the running back will be paid and he’ll return to Las Vegas this year.