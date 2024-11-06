DeAndre Hopkins made a very controversial comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady after his arrival to the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeAndre Hopkins arrived to the Kansas City Chiefs after Brett Veach and Andy Reid made possible a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans. Last Monday, the wide receiver’s impact was massive after two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was much needed help for Patrick Mahomes considering that unit had already lost two big names such as Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice. Now, things look different alongside Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Considering Hopkins’ accolades in the NFL, many experts compared this trade with other moves which boosted teams to a Super Bowl run. However, the wide receiver might have taken that a little bit far on social media.

DeAndre Hopkins sparks big controversy on social media

DeAndre Hopkins ignited a huge debate by posting a very controversial image on his official X account. It was a hug between Tom Brady and Randy Moss during their period together with the New England Patriots.

Hopkins only wrote an ellipsis as message probably comparing his recent arrival to the Chiefs with that legendary duo at Foxborough. However, when a lot of people criticized the photo, he eliminated it from the feed.

By the way, it’s important to mention that, although Tom and Randy were exceptional playing under Bill Belichick, they couldn’t win the Super Bowl in that stint. We’ll see if Mahomes and Hopkins get a ring as teammates.

