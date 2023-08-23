Tua Tagovailoa has been the main target of critics throughout his entire NFL career. Now, the Miami Dolphins quarterback has had enough of those negative comments, firing back at all of those who have judged him recently.

In 2020, the Dolphins made the decision to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft with their first round pick. With the 5th overall selection, they chose Tua Tagovailoa, one of the best prospects of the position.

In three seasons with Miami, Tagovailoa has had decent numbers. It seems like this year will finally be his breakout season, but he’s still being judged by former NFL players due to his offseason workouts.

Tua Tagovailoa fires back at Ryan Clark’s critics

Throughout his entire NFL career, Tua Tagovailoa has been subject of high criticism. He has tried to counter those words, but of course it has not been easy for the quarterback.

It seems like this year will be different for Tagovailoa, but not everyone thinks the same. Ryan Clark, former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst, judged Tua for his offseason nutrition, and the quarterback fired back with a strong message.

“He probably knows more about me than I know about myself,” Tagovailoa said, via NFL Media. “I don’t know. Ryan’s been out of the league for some time. I don’t know. It’s a little weird when other people are talking about other people and they’re not that person. So, I don’t know. It’s just a little weird.

“My background, I come from a Samoan family. Respect is everything. But, you know, it does get to a point where, hey, a little bit easy on that, buddy. I think we’re pretty tough-minded people, and if we need to get scrappy, we can get scrappy, too. Just saying.“