Three years ago, the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa, looking for a quarterback that could change their franchise. Now, Jaylen Waddle, receiver of the club, has explained what makes his teammate so special.

The Dolphins really improved with Tagovailoa’s arrival. Three years after selecting the quarterback, Miami is seen as a very strong squad, finally being able to compete in a very tough division like the AFC East.

In three seasons with the Florida team, Tagovailoa has a remarkable record of 21 wins and 13 losses. His teammates acknowledge his talent, and everyone in the club thinks he could be the key to success.

Jaylen Waddle praises Tua Tagovailoa’s unique trait

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best group of receivers in the entire league. The team’s front office decided to give Tua Tagovailoa more weapons to bolster his offense, and they did a great job.

In 2021, the Dolphins decided to use their 1st-round pick to select a wide receiver. Jaylen Waddle is one of the best targets for Tua Tagovailoa, and the former Alabama player has nothing but respect for his quarterback.

Waddle, who was slightly relegated with Tyreek Hill’s arrival last year, has talked about Tagovailoa. The receiver thinks that the quarterback has a unique trait that really makes him a very special player.

“His ball placement,” Waddle told KPRC 2 Click2Houston. “I think everybody sees it, knowing exactly where to put the ball where his receivers can not just catch it, but catch it and run with it. So that’s what makes Tua Tua.”