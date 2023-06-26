Tyreek Hill’s off-the-field problems are escalating. In the midst of his alleged assault and battery of a marina employee, police reports have now unveiled a shocking behavior by the Miami Dolphins wide receiver that could further exacerbate this situation.

Last year, the Dolphins decided to make a blockbuster move and sign Tyreek Hill to bolster Tua Tagovailoa’s offense. They traded five picks for the reciever, including a 1st-round selection, to get him out of the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his first season with Miami, Hill showcased his value as a key weapon for his new quarterback. Unfortunately, his 2023 season is now in jeopardy following allegations of him assaulting a marina employee a few days ago.

Tyreek Hill to face charges after allegedly slapping a 57-year-old man in Miami

Miami Dolphins have received some really bad news. According to reports, Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped a 57-year-old marina employee. Now, the victim is pressing charges on the receiver and his future in the NFL is uncertain.

According to reports, Hill allegedly got into an altercation with a marina employee, and then he slapped him in the face. Boat employees told police that the player said, “I can buy you and the boat,” and, “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,” a police source told Fox Sports 640.

The alleged victim has now decided to press charges on Hill. The incident started when the receiver and his group allegedly tried to board a boat and, when the employee stopped them, he slapped him on the face.

The Miami Dolphins recently released a statement about the situation. It is expected that if the investigation continues and finds Hill guilty, he will face repercussions from both the team and the league.