Even though Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are seen as two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL as of today, Tyreek Hill thinks otherwise. The Miami Dolphins receiver believes Tua Tagovailoa is at the top of the list, and it is all thanks to a unique skill.

The Dolphins have made significant improvements in recent years, and the team is once again competing in the AFC East after a long period of dominance by the New England Patriots in the division.

The team’s front office has worked really hard to build a better roster. Tyreek Hill arrived last year and quickly became Tua Tagovailoa’s best friend on the field. The receiver had previously played alongside Patrick Mahomes, but it appears that he prefers his new teammate more than the Kansas City Chiefs player.

Tyreek Hill praises Tua Tagovailoa’s talent over Mahomes and Burrow

In 2020, the Dolphins decided to use their 5th-overall pick to draft Tua Tagovailoa. There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback back then, but three years later it seems like they made the right choice.

Last year, Tua Tagovailoa showed a lot of improvement. He completed 259 passes out of 400 attempts (64.8%) for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. These numbers have surprised Tyreek Hill, who thinks he’s the best quarterback in the league.

“I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me. I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach (Wes Welker) is a monster also. So just having those three things, and me just keeping the same mind-set each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record. And I do want to break the record.” Tyreek Hill for Sports Illustrated.

Surprisingly, Hill is not entirely wrong. Last season, Tagovailoa finished as the NFL’s top-rated passer above huge names like Patrick Mahomes or Bengals’ Joe Burrow. However, he must live up to those expectations if he wants to succeed with Miami soon.