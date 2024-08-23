Drew Bledsoe still harbors resentment towards Tom Brady for taking over his job with the New England Patriots, and he's now taken another big shot at the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Drew Bledsoe isn’t exactly a fan of Tom Brady, who took over his role as the New England Patriots‘ starting quarterback in 2001. Now, Bledsoe has taken a big shot at the legendary QB, criticizing him over his future career plans.

September 23, 2001, is a date no Patriots fan will ever forget. On that day, Drew Bledsoe suffered a severe injury that even put his life at risk, forcing the team to turn to Tom Brady—a sixth-round pick who few expected would succeed.

However, Brady not only exceeded expectations but also went on to win six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. It’s a run of success that might never have happened if Bledsoe hadn’t suffered the injury that opened the door for Brady to become the starter.

Drew Bledsoe ignites his rivalry with Tom Brady with rude comment about his future

In 2001, the New England Patriots faced a huge setback when their starting quarterback, Drew Bledsoe, suffered a severe injury. He experienced internal bleeding in his chest, an injury so serious that it threatened his life.

While Bledsoe was recovering, the Patriots needed to find a replacement. In a surprising move, they turned to Tom Brady, who had been selected in the 2000 NFL Draft with the 199th pick, to step in as the new starting quarterback.

Brady went on to have an extraordinary career, leading the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI during his first year as a starter and eventually winning five more titles with New England. At the end of the 2001 season, the Patriots released Bledsoe, as Brady had firmly established himself as the team’s leader.

This turn of events naturally created a rivalry between Bledsoe and Brady. While they remain friends, Bledsoe hasn’t forgotten how Brady took over his job and doesn’t miss a chance to poke fun at him.

23 Sep 2001: Drew Bledsoe #11 of the New England Patriots signals to his team against the New York Jets during the game at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Jets won 10-3. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw/ALLSPORT

Recently, Bledsoe commented on Brady’s new broadcasting career. The former first overall pick acknowledged that while Brady will likely excel in his new role, he joked that he might not be ready to hear his former teammate’s voice every Sunday.

“I know that Tommy will work it to death,” Bledsoe said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I know I’ll get tired of his squeaky-ass voice, but I know he’ll do a great job calling the games.”

Where did Drew Bledsoe play after leaving the New England Patriots?

With Tom Brady having an outstanding 2001 season after taking over as the starting quarterback, the Patriots no longer needed Drew Bledsoe on their roster. As a result, they released him at the end of the year.

Feeling betrayed by the team, Bledsoe sought revenge and locked his trade to the Buffalo Bills, where he played for the next three seasons. He then joined the Dallas Cowboys for the 2005 and 2006 seasons before retiring from the NFL.

