The Philadelphia Eagles are seen as one of the favortes to take the Super Bowl LVII trophy back home. If their 8-1 record wasn't enough, now they have signed a free-agent in a blockbuster move that could increase their odds a lot.

With a 8-1 record after 10 weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles are on pace to get to the Super Bowl LVII. Now, they made a blockbuster move in the free-agency that could increase their odds even more.

For everybody's surprise, the NFC East has been very competitive this 2022 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles are living a great moment and are seen as a very strong team to seek the Vince Lombardi trophy.

After they lost their first game of the season against the Washington Redskins, the front office decided to help coach Nick Sirianni a little more and give him a top player to compete for the Conference title and the Super Bowl this year.

Philadelphia Eagles sign a top free-agent to increase their Super Bowl odds

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are probably the strongest team alongside the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the Eastern team has made a blockbuster move that could easily lead them to the championship.

During this free-agency, the Eagles have signed Ndamukong Suh. The 35-year-old defensive tackle was followed by several teams, but he decided to join Philadelphia as they have really good odds to win the Super Bowl.

The defensive tackle will return after a long time without playing. He won the Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he wants another ring in his hand by joining a very solid defense like Philadelphia's.