George Pickens is a key player for the success of Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his behavior on and off the field has become an increasingly growing issue in recent weeks.

Pickens is one of the most passionate and outspoken stars in the NFL. That has made him a frequent target for referees due to his explosive celebrations and clashes with defensive backs.

Now, as the Steelers are suddenly seen as Super Bowl contenders and a threat in the AFC to the Kansas City Chiefs, the wide receiver has sparked yet another controversy with his comments.

George Pickens takes another big shot at Greg Newsome

Two weeks ago, the Steelers suffered a painful loss in Cleveland against the Browns, and on the final play of the game, George Pickens nearly came to blows with Greg Newsome. Both players had to be separated to prevent the fight from escalating.

Now, ahead of the rematch between these two teams, several reporters asked Pickens if he would speak with Newsome before or during the game. This was his controversial response: “I don’t even know who that is.”

Who is favored to win Steelers vs Browns?

The Steelers are favored by seven points to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Obviously, one of the key factors in the game will be George Pickens, given the tense atmosphere surrounding him.

It’s important to remember that, at the end of the first matchup where snow and wind had a major impact, Pickens made headlines by saying that the Browns were not a good team and had simply gotten lucky because of the weather conditions. “Conditions played a huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.”

Just before this Sunday’s game, reporters asked Pickens if, after watching the film, he still felt the same way about the Browns: “I just go about the record.” The next question was whether the receiver was concerned that his words could motivate Cleveland. George didn’t hesitate for a second: “I don’t know what motivates them. I’m just focused on where we can do. Like I said, I’m not focused on them. I’m more focused on what the Steelers are doing.”

