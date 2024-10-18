Following the season-ending injury of Andrew Thomas, the New York Giants have decided to sign a veteran tackle to protect Daniel Jones in the 2024 campaign.

The New York Giants need Daniel Jones to have a breakout 2024 NFL season. To support him, the NFC East team has signed a new tackle to provide protection after losing Andrew Thomas to a serious injury.

Giants fans are eager to see Daniel Jones succeed. Last year, the team gave him a 4-year, $160 million contract extension, but he has yet to live up to that commitment.

Jones needs top-tier weapons around him to perform at his best. Following Andrew Thomas’ season-ending injury, the Giants signed a veteran tackle to help protect their franchise quarterback this season.

Report: Giants sign a veteran tackle to help Daniel Jones

In the 2019 NFL Draft, the New York Giants used their 6th overall pick to select Daniel Jones, a highly regarded quarterback prospect.

The Giants hoped to replace Eli Manning with a top-tier quarterback. However, Jones has struggled to meet expectations, and time appears to be running out for him.

After giving Jones a contract extension through 2026, the Giants hoped for better performances. Injuries, including an unreliable offensive line, have also impacted his play.

In Week 6, Andrew Thomas suffered a season-ending foot injury, leaving a big hole in the offensive line. The Giants have signed Chris Hubbard, a veteran tackle, to help protect Jones.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Chris Hubbard #66 of the Tennessee Titans during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Giants announced that Hubbard will join their practice squad. He comes from the 49ers’ practice squad but last played in the NFL in 2023 with the Tennessee Titans.

What is Daniel Jones’ contract with the Giants?

Daniel Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Giants in 2023, including $92 million guaranteed. His 2024 base salary is $35.5 million, with a cap hit of $47.1 million​.

The contract allows flexibility for the Giants, as they could move on after the 2024 season with a $22.2 million dead cap hit if needed​.

