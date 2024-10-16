NFL News: Giants WR Malik Nabers loses key teammate for rest of season due to tough injury

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will lose an important teammate for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is close to returning to the field after suffering a concussion in the Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, while his possible return is great news, he will be hurt by losing a key teammate to the New York Giants for the remainder of the NFL season.

Nabers has missed the last two weeks, including a win over the Seattle Seahawks and a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Fortunately for Giants head coach Brian Daboll, the wide receiver’s absence has an early solution, while another key player is in a notoriously more complicated situation.

Nabers’ key teammate who will be out for the rest of the season is none other than Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas, one of the best in the NFL, who underwent successful surgery to repair a Lisfranc tough injury in his foot. His recovery will take months, and he will not be in the plans for the current campaign.

Thomas has started all six of the Giants’ games this season and has been a key figure in a New York franchise that is 2-4 in the league and needs to improve its record if it wants to continue to have contention hopes.

Who could be Andrew Thomas’s replacement?

The candidate to replace Thomas is the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Evan Neal. The 24-year-old has appeared in 20 games over the past two years with the Giants. He started all seven games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Neal was relegated by Daboll in the current campaign, but could be in contention for a spot. In his rookie year, he ranked 86th out of 89 tackles after allowing 52 quarterback pressures. It’s clear the Giants need help, especially to replace All-Pro Thomas.

What’s next for the New York Giants?

The Giants will be looking for their first home win of the season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 7 of the NFL season. The New York franchise is coming off a 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.