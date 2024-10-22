New York Sports: NY Liberty win WNBA title, leaving only one NY sports team without titles

In an exhilarating moment for New York sports, the New York Liberty clinched their first WNBA championship, marking a historic victory and leaving one team in New York with no titles.

The New York sports scene is over the moon; not only did the New York Mets provide fans with late-season excitement, but the New York Yankees are back in the MLB World Series. In the NHL, the New York Rangers are off to a flying start, and in the WNBA, the New York Liberty have won their first championship.

It was the Liberty’s first title in six tries, having lost the chance to win the WNBA crown in 1997, 1999, 2000, 2002, and 2023. The Liberty’s first title marked the first time since 1973 that a New York professional basketball team won a title; the Knicks were the winners in 1973 of the NBA.

With the Liberty’s first title, only one professional sports team in all of the major leagues remains without a championship. Here are the last years each New York franchise won in every sport and who has the dubious honor of having won no titles to date.

Last Time Each New York Team Won a Championship

When it comes to MLB, the New York Mets last won a World Series in 1986, while the Yankees last won the title in 2009. In the NBA, the Knicks won it all in 1973, and the now Brooklyn Nets won in 1976.

In the NFL, the New York Jets won in 1968, while the Giants last lifted the Super Bowl in 2011. In the NHL, the Rangers won their memorable last Stanley Cup in 1994, while the Islanders last won in 1983. If you want to include New Jersey, the Devils last won an NHL title in 2003.

Peter Stroud #5 of New York Red Bulls reacts against the New York City FC during the second half at Red Bull Arena on September 28, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

In Major League Soccer, New York City FC helped break a title drought for the city in 2021, while the New York Red Bulls have never won a league title since MLS kicked off in 1996. They hold the dubious honor of being the last remaining NY-based sports team to not have lifted a championship.

Despite having had players like Tab Ramos, Tony Meola, Tim Howard, Roberto Donadoni, Juan Pablo Angel, and Thierry Henry over their 29 seasons, the Red Bulls have come up short year after year.