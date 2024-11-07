The New York Giants are heading to Germany to face the Carolina Panthers, but they may be without a crucial player from Daniel Jones' offense.

Germany will welcome the NFL this weekend as the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers head to Europe for their Week 10 game. However, Daniel Jones and company may have to do it without a key player.

The Giants were chosen for the NFL International Series this year, set to face the Panthers in Germany. While the matchup may not have massive fan appeal, both teams are in dire need of a win this week.

Daniel Jones recently signed a lucrative contract extension but has struggled to prove he’s worth it. A victory against Carolina could help him silence critics and show he can be the franchise QB the Giants need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Jones and the Giants may travel to Germany without a key player

Few teams are as desperate for a win in Week 10 as the Giants and the Carolina Panthers. Both clubs are 2-7, sitting at the bottom of their divisions, making this showdown especially compelling.

Advertisement

see also Cowboys vs. Giants: What is Daniel Jones' record in prime-time games?

German fans will enjoy an NFL game at Allianz Arena. While it may not feature elite teams, the excitement of live professional football adds a unique thrill.

Advertisement

Oddsmakers favor the Giants to win. Despite New York’s struggles, Carolina’s major rebuilding phase gives the Giants a slight edge on paper for this matchup.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, New York’s chances took a hit recently. Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that key wide receiver Darius Slayton might not make the trip to Germany, as he’s still in concussion protocol.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 06: Darius Slayton #86 and Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants high five during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 06, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slayton’s status remains in question. The team hoped he could travel if cleared, but it seems likely he won’t be ready in time for the game.

Are the Giants already eliminated?

Surprisingly, they’re not. Despite their 2-7 record and last-place standing in the NFC East, the Giants still have slim playoff hopes through the Wild Card.

Advertisement

see also New York Sports: NY Liberty win WNBA title, leaving only one NY sports team without titles

To qualify, the Giants would need a flawless second half of the season. The question remains: can Daniel Jones lead a winning streak strong enough to take New York to the playoffs?

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE