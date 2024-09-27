Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott left everything on the field as the Dallas Cowboys got a much needed 20-15 victory over the New York Giants. In their race to win the Super Bowl, they had no margin of error.

During the last few weeks, the defense had been under huge scrutiny after being absolutely dominated by the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. They finally responded.

However, before a long awaited game in the NFL against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys might be in a lot of trouble due to injuries. The most important update is about Parsons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What injury does Micah Parsons have?

Micah Parsons suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Dallas Cowboys win over the New York Giants. He had to be carted off the field and the first update is promising as X-rays came negative.

After the victory, the star linebacker talked to reporters about his situation and confirmed that he will make an effort to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The linebacker has ten days to rest. “Right now, I just iced it. I know very little. I’ve got an MRI on Friday and I’m going to try to get back next week.”

Advertisement