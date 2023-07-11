All the 32 teams have already started their preparation for the 2023 NFL season. The New York Giants are trying to have a remarkable year, but unfortunately they may lose a key player to face the upcoming campaign.

Last year, the Giants truly surprised everyone. The NFC East squad secured a spot in the playoffs as a Wild Card team. In the first round they defeated a formidable contender like the Minnesota Vikings, but then they were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team’s fans have high hopes on what the team could do this year due to last season’s experience. However, they have received some really bad news, as one key player could miss the upcoming campaign.

Giants may lose a key defensive player for the 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants are set to have a terrific campaign. There are still some problems to solve like Saquon Barkley’s contract situation, but it seems like they are poised to offer a lucrative deal to keep him in the team for more years.

While they are working to solve that situation, the team has received some really bad news regarding their defense. This area could lose a key player for the upcoming campaign, one that was poised to be a leader for his teammates.

Jarrad Davis could miss part of the 2023 season after undergoing an undisclosed surgery this summer, according to The New York Daily News. He was re-signed this year to be a starting linebacker, but it seems like he won’t be able to play part of the upcoming campaign, or even all of it.

The former 1st-round pick was re-signed by the Giants last December, off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. He started tha last game of the regular season, as well as the team’s two playoff games, but unfortunately his 2023 season is in jeopardy due to the mentioned surgery.