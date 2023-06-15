Uncertainty surround the New York Giants nowadays. The team is not sure if they will count with Saquon Barkley for the 2023 NFL season due to his contract problems. Amid his holdout, the franchise is now testing a new running back to see if he could replace the former Penn State player.

Earlier this year, the Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley. As of today, the 2nd-overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has not signed it yet. The team has until July 17th to agree terms with him or he’ll become an unrestriced free agent once the campaign ends.

According to reports, the Giants are still waiting for Saquon Barkley to show up at the team’s minicamp. However, his absence has been addressed by the coaches, who are testing a new player to fill in for the 26-year-old.

Saquon Barkley’s holdout has led the Giants to try a new running back

Saquon Barkley is under the spotlight right now. The running back has refused to attend the Giants’ minicamp due to his contract issues with the team. Both sides are not reaching an agreement for a long-term deal, and the 26-year-old has had enough.

The player from the Bronx is permitted to miss the minicamp since he has not signed his franchise tag. However, this situation could pose a significant challenge for him, as the Giants are already exploring options to find a replacement.

OnWednesday’s mincamp practice, New York tested a new running back to cover Barkley’s absence. Parris Campbell joined the team’s backfield to play Saquon’s position. The wide receiver signed with the Giants during this offseason after playing four years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Despite being a wide receiver, Campbell has shown his ability to run the ball. During his time with the Colts, the former 2nd-rounder rushed for 108 yards on 11 attempts. Now, the Giants are interested in seeing if he could be another viable option for their backfield.