Saquon Barkley’s drama seems to be over. After several weeks negotiating, the running back has reportedly received an undeniable contract offer to stay with the New York Giants with a juicy long-term deal.

At the start of the offseason, the Giants had to choose between Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to offer one of them a contract extension. The quarterback won the race and received a long-term deal offer, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFC.

With this decision, the Giants had to place the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. However, it seems like both sides have finally found a solution to their problems with a lucrative deal to continue with their relationship.

Report: Giants reextend lucrative contract offer to Saquon Barkley

Running backs are having a rough time this year. Several players have been cut during this offseason, while others have not reached an agreement with their teams to extend their contracts and get the money they are looking for.

One of them is Saquon Barkley. After offering Daniel Jones a contract extension, the Giants were unable to do the same thing with the running back, so they placed the franchise tag on him. This move didn’t make the former Penn State player happy at all, so he decided to skip the mandatory minicamp.

However, it seems like the Giants have finally found a solution. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, New York has reextended the offer they sent him a few weeks ago, which would pay Barkley $14 million per season.

“I think at the end of the day, if you really break it down and look at it as a whole, there is no rush,” Barkley told reporters recently. “That is how I look at it. … I trust in the Giants that we could get something done.”

July 17th is the deadline for Barkley to decide his future. The Giants must reach an agreement for a long-term deal with the running back before that date, or he would have to play the 2023 NFL season under the franchise tag.