Even though Daniel Jones recently signed a new contract with the New York Giants, it seems the team was ready to move on from him this year, as confirmed by the head coach.

Daniel Jones didn’t have a great start to his new contract. For that reason, the New York Giants were interested in parting ways with him, and the team’s head coach confirmed all the details.

Once Eli Manning decided to retire, the Giants had to find a decent successor for the 2-time Super Bowl champion. They tried out several players, but their search seemed to have ended with Daniel Jones’ arrival.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, New York selected Daniel Jones with the 6th overall pick. The expectations were very high for the former Duke player, but he has not been able to meet them so far.

Giants HC Brian Daboll wanted to pick a 1st-round QB this year

Last offseason, the New York Giants decided to give Daniel Jones a lucrative contract extension. The team had to choose between him and Saquon Barkley, and the running back was the one snubbed by the club.

As the Giants decided to stick with Daniel Jones for a long-term plan, they seemed to have a lot of trust in him. However, things might have changed after an awful 2023 NFL season.

During the first year of his new contract, Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL and lost five out of the six games he started. Those numbers sounded alarms in New York, making them wonder if they needed a new quarterback for the 2024 campaign.

In the latest episode of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ Brian Daboll, head coach of the Giants, admitted that he was interested in a first-round quarterback, possibly to replace Daniel Jones.

Jayden Daniels was selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft

“Have you guys seen enough that you would trade up for him?” Giants general manager Joe Schoen asked the team’s front office about Jayden Daniels prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Daniels?” Daboll responded. “I would.”

At No. 6, the Giants preferred to select Malik Nabers to bolster Daniel Jones’ offense. Jayden Daniels was selected by the Washington Commanders, and only time will tell which club made the right decision.

Which players did the Giants select in the 2024 NFL Draft?

As mentioned earlier, the Giants made the decision not to pick a quarterback in the 1st round, and they didn’t select one in the entire 2024 NFL Draft. However, they added three new players to their offense to help Daniel Jones achieve success.

This is the New York Giants’ full 2024 NFL Draft class:

Round 1, No. 6 – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Round 2, No. 47 (from SEA) – Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Round 3, No. 70 – Dru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

Round 4, No. 107 – Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

Round 5, No. 166 (from SF through CAR) – Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue

Round 6, No. 183 – Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA