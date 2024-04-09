Daniel Jones needs to prove himself to the New York Giants, and now the team has great news for him ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants need Daniel Jones to prove his worthiness of a lucrative contract extension. Now, the NFC East team has delivered some great news to the quarterback ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniel Jones has not had a great tenure with the Giants. In the same year he signed a huge contract extension, the quarterback suffered a tough injury that ended his season just six games after it started.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, several analysts think that the Giants should select a quarterback to replace Jones. However, it seems like the team has decided not to go for a player at that position and pick another one instead.

Giants have apparently decided not to draft a quarterback in the first round

For many fans and analysts, the Giants should draft a quarterback with their 6th overall pick. However, it appears they trust Daniel Jones and will instead target another position to support his success.

Despite signing Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason, rumors suggested that the Giants could contemplate drafting a quarterback this year. However, the team’s general manager has apparently rejected this idea.

Joe Schoen has revealed that the first four picks will influence whether they choose a quarterback at No. 6. However, he hasn’t ruled out acquiring a backup for Daniel Jones.

“We have multiple needs,” Schoen said, via Sports Illustrated. “We are going into Year 3. People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1-4, then we’re getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is OK, too. That player will really help us. Even last year, our quarterback coach was at the C.J. Stroud workout. We spent a lot of time with Will Levis, Anthony Richardson.

“We still spend time with those guys … [and] it’s not just for right now, but when they become free agents. Brian Burns, we spent a lot of time with him in the draft process, so you feel comfortable making a trade for a guy. Drew Lock, too. Sam Darnold, [in Buffalo] we spent a ton of time with because that was the Josh [Allen] draft.”

Who is Daniel Jones’ backup quarterback?

Last year, the New York Giants used Tommy DeVito as backup for Daniel Jones following his season-ending injury. However, it seems like he won’t be the team’s second option this year.

During this offseason, the Giants traded for Drew Lock from the Seattle Seahawks. The former Broncos player now serves as Jones’ primary backup, with DeVito dropping to third string.