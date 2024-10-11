Giants HC Brian Daboll shares bad news on Malik Nabers injury before NFL game vs Bengals

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll received unhappy news about rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers' injury update heading into the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

The New York Giants will look to win their second straight game when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on primetime Sunday Night Football of the 2024 NFL season. Despite the objective, head coach Brian Daboll shared some bad news regarding the injury status of wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Daboll was cautious throughout the week of preparation leading up to the weekend when he claimed that Nabers was making great strides and that his status was day-to-day in terms of recovering from the concussion he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers was in protocol and unable to play in Week 5, when the Giants defeated the Seattle Seahawks 29-20. At the time, his absence made a lot of sense because of the proximity in time to when he suffered the injury, but there were expectations that the rookie would be able to play against the Bengals.

Bad news from Daboll about Nabers’ injury

The bad news delivered by Giants head coach Brian Daboll is that Malik Nabers will be out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The wide receiver, who will miss his second straight game, will continue to recover from his serious injury and is not expected to return until the Week 7 divisional meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Malik Nabers’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

Wide receiver Nabers has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Not a bad start for a rookie selected with the 6th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Giants are 2-3 and in fourth place in the NFC East, making this a key day for their season expectations.

Daboll awaits recovery of another key player

The Giants head coach is waiting for running back Devin Singletary to recover from a groin injury. His status will be finalized late Friday, although there is speculation that he will be listed as questionable at the last minute. At the same time, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist and underwent surgery to repair it, so his status will be week-to-week.