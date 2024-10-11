Trending topics:
NFL

Giants HC Brian Daboll shares bad news on Malik Nabers injury before NFL game vs Bengals

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll received unhappy news about rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers' injury update heading into the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants
© (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)Malik Nabers of the New York Giants

By Ignacio Cairola

The New York Giants will look to win their second straight game when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on primetime Sunday Night Football of the 2024 NFL season. Despite the objective, head coach Brian Daboll shared some bad news regarding the injury status of wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Daboll was cautious throughout the week of preparation leading up to the weekend when he claimed that Nabers was making great strides and that his status was day-to-day in terms of recovering from the concussion he suffered in the Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers was in protocol and unable to play in Week 5, when the Giants defeated the Seattle Seahawks 29-20. At the time, his absence made a lot of sense because of the proximity in time to when he suffered the injury, but there were expectations that the rookie would be able to play against the Bengals.

Advertisement

Bad news from Daboll about Nabers’ injury

The bad news delivered by Giants head coach Brian Daboll is that Malik Nabers will be out of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The wide receiver, who will miss his second straight game, will continue to recover from his serious injury and is not expected to return until the Week 7 divisional meeting against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll

Advertisement

Malik Nabers’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

Wide receiver Nabers has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Not a bad start for a rookie selected with the 6th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, the Giants are 2-3 and in fourth place in the NFC East, making this a key day for their season expectations.

NFL News: Giants receiver Malik Nabbers provides update about concerning concussion against Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Giants receiver Malik Nabbers provides update about concerning concussion against Cowboys

NFL News: Cowboys&#039; Micah Parsons sends strong message to Giants&#039; Malik Nabers

see also

NFL News: Cowboys' Micah Parsons sends strong message to Giants' Malik Nabers

Daboll awaits recovery of another key player

The Giants head coach is waiting for running back Devin Singletary to recover from a groin injury. His status will be finalized late Friday, although there is speculation that he will be listed as questionable at the last minute. At the same time, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist and underwent surgery to repair it, so his status will be week-to-week.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys win against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends clear message to Dak Prescott after heated exchange in Cowboys win against Steelers

NBA News: Mavs' Klay Thompson shares the formula to winning an NBA championship
NBA

NBA News: Mavs' Klay Thompson shares the formula to winning an NBA championship

NFL News: HC Mike Macdonald makes bold statement to Seahawks QB Geno Smith, rest of the team
NFL

NFL News: HC Mike Macdonald makes bold statement to Seahawks QB Geno Smith, rest of the team

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' Lakers targeting key trade for roster improvement
NBA

NBA Rumors: LeBron James' Lakers targeting key trade for roster improvement

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo