NFL News: Giants WR Malik Nabers reveals serious details about his injury ahead of game vs Eagles

Malik Nabers shared revealing details about his concussion suffered weeks ago, just hours before the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in NFL Week 7.

Malik Nabers missed the last two weeks of the 2024 NFL season due to a concussion suffered against the Dallas Cowboys and had entered the protocol for the serious injury. Finally, after surprising details, the New York Giants are expecting him for the upcoming divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants wide receiver was also questionable with a groin injury, but his name is among the possible starters for Sunday. The New York franchise is 2-4 on the season and needs to improve to move out of last place in the NFC East, so they could use their star back. In this context, Nabers shared new details that make it seem like he was on the verge of being out for a long time.

“I got scared when I couldn’t remember what happened. I couldn’t remember the last play I was involved in, so I got a little scared. I felt palpitations and pains in my head,” were the shocking details Nabers shared about his concussion. The Giants rookie does not remember the time of his injury.

“The last thing I remember is DJ (Daniel Jones) throwing the ball to me. That was it,” said Nabers, who was knocked unconscious while trying to catch the ball on the sideline. The moment of injury came when his face hit the ground in a fall that was impossible to break because he had his hands on the ball and his toes on the field.

Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

When will Nabers play for the Giants again?

Nabers passed the concussion protocol on Thursday and was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll expects the wide receiver to play in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He could be joined by the return of running back David Singletary.

When and where will the Giants face the Eagles?

Giants WR Malik Nabers will face the Eagles in a divisional matchup of utmost importance for the New York franchise’s season aspirations. A loss could be a major blow to their goals, while a win would be a huge step forward. The Week 7 game will be played on Sunday, October 20, at 1:00 PM ET at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.