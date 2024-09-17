NFL News: HC Nick Sirianni gives uncertain report on Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown's injury

Head Coach Nick Sirianni spoke after the loss to the Atlanta Falcons about Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown's time away from the team due to injury.

Philadelphia Eagles felt the absence of wide receiver AJ Brown in the 22-21 last-minute loss to Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in the 2024 NFL Monday Night Football. Head coach Nick Sirianni declared in press conference and brought doubts about how long he will be without Brown.

The former Tennessee Titans player is sidelined with a hamstring injury, an ailment that could sideline him for an undetermined amount of time. Brown marked 5 receptions for 119 yards and 1 touchdown for the Eagles in the NFL Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

“I don’t know exactly how long he’ll be out yet, we’ll be constantly evaluating him,” Sirianni said. The Eagles head coach then stated, “Brown is one of the best players in the league and his absence impacts the team.” Last season, the 27-year-old wide receiver finished with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.

It is clear that there is confusion and uncertainty about the physical condition of Brown, who was a significant absence in the upset against the Falcons, where Sirianni was criticized for tactical decisions that did not help protect the score.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

What did AJ Brown say about his injury?

AJ Brown spoke to ESPN about his injury and said he “will be out for a couple of weeks”. It is not known exactly how many days, nor if his recovery will be longer than expected. Both Sirianni and the wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles do not give clarity on the physical condition, so it is presumed that everything is handled under a marked hermetic seal.

When is AJ Brown expected to return to play?

According to Brown’s statement regarding his absence, the wide receiver is expected to make his return for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, when Nick Sirianni’s team faces the Cleveland Browns on October 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming games

Philadelphia Eagles is 1-1 after defeating Green Bay Packers in the Brazil series and falling to Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. While waiting for AJ Brown, Nick Sirianni’s team will have important games on the horizon.

Week 3 – Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints – 09/22

Week 4 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 09/29

Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns – 10/13

