Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: HC Nick Sirianni gives uncertain report on Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown's injury

Head Coach Nick Sirianni spoke after the loss to the Atlanta Falcons about Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown's time away from the team due to injury.

AJ Brown, player of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Getty ImagesAJ Brown, player of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Ignacio Cairola

Philadelphia Eagles felt the absence of wide receiver AJ Brown in the 22-21 last-minute loss to Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in the 2024 NFL Monday Night Football. Head coach Nick Sirianni declared in press conference and brought doubts about how long he will be without Brown.

The former Tennessee Titans player is sidelined with a hamstring injury, an ailment that could sideline him for an undetermined amount of time. Brown marked 5 receptions for 119 yards and 1 touchdown for the Eagles in the NFL Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

“I don’t know exactly how long he’ll be out yet, we’ll be constantly evaluating him,” Sirianni said. The Eagles head coach then stated, “Brown is one of the best players in the league and his absence impacts the team.” Last season, the 27-year-old wide receiver finished with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns.

Advertisement

It is clear that there is confusion and uncertainty about the physical condition of Brown, who was a significant absence in the upset against the Falcons, where Sirianni was criticized for tactical decisions that did not help protect the score.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What did AJ Brown say about his injury?

AJ Brown spoke to ESPN about his injury and said he “will be out for a couple of weeks”. It is not known exactly how many days, nor if his recovery will be longer than expected. Both Sirianni and the wide receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles do not give clarity on the physical condition, so it is presumed that everything is handled under a marked hermetic seal.

Report: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni remains cautious regarding A.J. Brown\&#039;s injury

see also

Report: Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni remains cautious regarding A.J. Brown"s injury

When is AJ Brown expected to return to play?

According to Brown’s statement regarding his absence, the wide receiver is expected to make his return for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, when Nick Sirianni’s team faces the Cleveland Browns on October 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming games

Philadelphia Eagles is 1-1 after defeating Green Bay Packers in the Brazil series and falling to Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. While waiting for AJ Brown, Nick Sirianni’s team will have important games on the horizon.

  • Week 3 – Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints – 09/22
  • Week 4 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 09/29
  • Week 5 – Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns – 10/13
Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks 130-Year MLB record with unmatched season milestone
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks 130-Year MLB record with unmatched season milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro

Sporting CP vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Sporting CP vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo