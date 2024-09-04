Kirk Cousins will start jis hourney with the Atlanta Falcons by facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he might have to do it without a crucial teammate.

In the offseason, the Falcons sought a quarterback whose experience could elevate their performance. They signed Kirk Cousins, one of the top free agents available, to lead their offense.

Fans are excited to see Cousins in action. However, his first game might present a tough challenge, as a crucial player could be sidelined for the game against the Steelers.

Report: Kirk Cousins may face the Steelers without a key weapon

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is fast approaching, and on Sunday, the Falcons will kick off their season at home against the Steelers. Both teams have faced challenges in recent years, making this a highly anticipated matchup.

This season, both teams will debut new quarterbacks. Russell Wilson will lead the Steelers, while Kirk Cousins aims to meet expectations and bring success to the Falcons in his first year with the team.

The Falcons’ front office knows Cousins needs strong offensive weapons to succeed. To support him, they exercised the fifth-year option on their star tight end, Kyle Pitts, securing his place on the roster.

However, Cousins may have to start the season without Pitts. Coach Raheem Morris revealed that the tight end was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and his availability for Sunday’s game will be a last-minute decision.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Pitts has been dealing with a hamstring tweak for a few weeks. If he’s unable to play, newcomers Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley are prepared to step in and take his place for the game against the Steelers.

What is Kyle Pitts’ contract with the Atlanta Falcons?

Kyle Pitts signed a four-year, $32.9 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. The deal, fully guaranteed, includes a $21.2 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $8.2 million.

As part of his rookie deal, the Falcons also held a fifth-year option, which the club exercised earlier this offseason. Pitts’ impressive start as one of the top young tight ends in the league makes him a key piece of the Falcons’ future.

