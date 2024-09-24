NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars HC Doug Pederson makes major admission after loss to Buffalo Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling to find their footing this NFL season, suffering yet another defeat. This time, the Buffalo Bills decisively took down Trevor Lawrence’s squad with a score of 47-10. Following the loss, head coach Doug Pederson was highly critical of his team’s situation.

After a defeat that places them among the three teams in the league with a record of 0-3, coach Doug Pederson did not shy away from the media and was blunt about the level displayed by his players on the field.

“There has to be changes, whether it’s play design, personnel, everything,” Pederson said after the loss. “Everything’s on the table, let’s call it, and those are all things that I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff and make the adjustments.”

“This is who we are right now and it’s not very good,” Pederson said. “We have to be honest with ourselves and I’ve got to be honest with myself and just keep plugging away.

Gabe Davis #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass against Rasul Douglas #31 of the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

The Jacksonville Jaguars converted only 2 of 13 third downs against the Buffalo Bills and now rank as the third-worst scoring offense in the league, averaging only 13.3 points per game.

“We’ve got the right guys. The right guys are in the room, and the right leaders. I’ve got to figure out a way to get more out of them, and it’s not more from practicing harder, longer. It’s just getting more, whether it’s leadership during games, how they address the team, whatever that looks like. Those are the things I got to figure out.”

Pederson’s decision regarding Trevor Lawrence

In Jacksonville, crucial hours are underway following another defeat this season. Timely decisions must be made, both at the management and coaching levels. Head coach Doug Pederson urgently needs to implement changes to quickly shift the team’s trajectory.

After the game, the coach was asked by the media about the possibility of Trevor Lawrence not starting in Week 4 and if it would be any changes in the team against the Houston Texans, and the head coach was firm in his response.

“I mean, you say everything is on the table, we’ve got to take a look at injury,” Pederson said. “Tonight, we had some guys injured. Could be moved that way. Could be performance. It’s all things we have to evaluate as we move forward. I need everybody to coach and play better. Let’s leave it at that.”

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Jacksonville Jaguars next matchups

vs Houston Texas, Week 4

vs Indianapolis Colts, Week 5

vs Chicago Bears, Week 6

vs New England Patriots, Week 7

vs Green Bay Packers, Week 8