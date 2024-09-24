NFL News: Baltimore Ravens add teammate for Lamar Jackson to bolster defensive line

After their first victory of the season in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens strengthen Lamar Jackson's defensive line by adding a key former Pro Bowler.

The Baltimore Ravens secured their first victory of the NFL season with a convincing win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, head coach John Harbaugh and his team are aiming for the top, which is why they have added a former Pro Bowler to the practice squad to strengthen Lamar Jackson‘s defensive line.

The exhilarating victory over the Cowboys last weekend boosted the morale of the Ravens, who, despite entering Week 3 with a 0-2 record, had shown strong performance throughout their games.

Despite this, John Harbaugh and his staff believe it’s not enough and have recently added a familiar face to their practice squad to help Lamar Jackson‘s defensive line. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted via his X account (formerly Twitter): “More pass-rush help on the way: Ravens are bringing back DE Yannick Ngakoue, who last played in Baltimore in 2020, per source. The 29-year-old Ngakoue has 69 career NFL sacks.”

Ngakoue last suited up for the Chicago Bears in 2023. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders, following his first five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Field on December 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Harbaugh’s praises for Jackson’s performance against the Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens started the season on a high note, showcasing impressive performance. However, they came away empty-handed in the first two weeks, losing to the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and narrowly falling to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

The victory in their third game against the Dallas Cowboys was crucial, and to the delight of fans and the entire organization, the long-awaited win finally arrived. Lamar Jackson delivered an outstanding performance alongside running back Derrick Henry, and in post-game comments, head coach John Harbaugh showered praise on the quarterback.

“I thought Lamar was just phenomenal throughout the game,” Harbaugh said. “He took over the last drive. I thought the biggest throw at the end, and the big catches at the end. Zay made that huge catch. He made some big runs at the end. He ran the ball well at the end.”

John Harbaugh, head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Henry and a message to his teammates

Another key to the victory last weekend was Derrick Henry‘s impressive performance. In the excitement of the win, the Ravens’ star running back delivered a clear message to his teammates.

“We came out with the mindset of moving guys off the line of scrimmage, playing physically, and playing the Ravens-style football. They did a great job of that today. For me to have success, I told them, ‘When y’all go out, we’re all tied together.’ Hats off to the offensive line.”, Henry stated.