NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson sends strong message to his team, including Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson put his voice in the sky when he clarified locker room situations about his team, led on the field by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
© (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By Ignacio Cairola

Criticism is raining down on the Jacksonville Jaguars following their 0-4 start to the 2024 NFL season, their worst opening since an 0-5 streak in the 2021 campaign. In this context, head coach Doug Pederson spoke to reporters about his leadership of quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s team.

“I talk to these guys all the time and I see them every day. And no, I haven’t lost the locker room,” Pederson stated of his team’s management. Things seem to be spinning out of control for the Jaguars, who have won just one of their last 10 games, a 26-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers on 31 December.

The Jaguars coach sent a strong message to his team’s playmakers, which include quarterback Trevor Lawrence. “It is a good group with the right leaders. They know what we need to do. They don’t make excuses and I don’t make excuses. We just have to get it done,” Pederson said.

Pederson’s comments came at a news conference hours after he said he was surprised to be asked about his continuity following a loss to the Houston Texans. “When you look at these games, you realize there are critical mistakes, but there are also a lot of good things. We need our elite players to play elite. Are they going to be elite every week? Probably not,” Pederson said, indirectly adding Lawrence to his words.

Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out to pass before a preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on August, 17 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Trevor Lawrence’s statements

The Jaguars quarterback did not remain silent in the face of a frustrating 0-4 start, and he raised his voice. “We’ve just got to keep playing. We have to stick together. It’s adversity, it’s been tough, we haven’t had the success we want and there’s a lot of guys out there that have put in a lot of time,” said the first overall pick in the 2021 draft.

What’s next for Pederson’s Jacksonville Jaguars?

Pederson’s Jaguars will head into new games looking to get their first win of the season and avoid falling into an 0-5 slump. Here are their upcoming games in October.

  • Week 5 – Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts
  • Week 6 – Jacksonville Jaguars vs Chicago Bears
  • Week 7 – Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots
  • Week 8 – Jacksonville Jaguars vs Green Bay Packers
