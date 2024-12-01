NFL News: Jaguars make $45 million move to help Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson

Trending topics:
In an effort to improve their disappointing campaign in the NFL, Doug Pederson's Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to keep a key player on board to continue supporting Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

By Matías Persuh

It’s well known that the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ campaign this season in the NFL has not lived up to the expectations set at the beginning of the year. For this reason, the front office is already focused on the future, and they’ve secured the continued presence of a key player on the roster to help support Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson moving forward.

The player in question is none other than left tackle Walker Little, who has reached an agreement with the franchise to remain in Jacksonville for three more years, in exchange for a substantial $45 million.

The news was confirmed by journalist Ian Rapoport via his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet: “Source: The #Jaguars and LT Walker Little have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $45M deal for him to stay in Jacksonville. He gets $26M guaranteed.”

With Little staying on the Jaguars for three more years, the franchise’s front office is already planning for the future, as the current season has not gone as expected. A strong draft pick next year and some key reinforcements are now the main objectives for the Jags.

Walker Little

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) is seen on the sideline during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 17, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States

Little, 25, was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and is currently in the final year of his rookie contract with the Jaguars. He took over as Jacksonville’s starting left tackle in October after Cam Robinson was traded to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacksonville secures a new long-term contract

The three-year contract agreement with Walker Little is not the first of its kind in recent months for Jacksonville. This deal for the left tackle is part of a broader strategy to restructure the franchise, with the aim of making a significant leap in quality in the coming years.

Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the most high-profile case given his pivotal role on the team, signed a contract extension worth five years and $275 million, making him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.

These are a few other players who have sealed their deals with the Jaguars and will remain with the franchise for several more years:

  • Gabe Davis, WR (3 years, $39 million)
  • Tyson Campbell, CB (4 years, $76.5 million)
  • Josh Hines-Allen, DE (5 years, $141.25 million)
  • Arik Armstead, DL (3 years, $43.5 million)
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

