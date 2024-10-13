NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence set to get two key teammates back for clash against Bears

Ahead of the Week 6 showdown against the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is set to welcome back two key players to the lineup.

The first Sunday matchup in Week 6 of the NFL features an exciting clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, set to take place in London. The good news for head coach Doug Pederson‘s squad is that Trevor Lawrence will once again have two key offensive pieces at his disposal.

The players in question are none other than TE Evan Engram and WR Gabe Davis, both of whom were listed as questionable due to injuries leading up to the crucial matchup against the Bears. The Jaguars will be looking to secure their second victory of the season in this game.

The news was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who confirmed the return of both players via his X (formerly Twitter) account @TomPelissero: “Jaguars TE Evan Engram and WR Gabe Davis, both listed as questionable, are officially active today”

With Pederson’s team coming off their first victory of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, the offense is significantly bolstered and will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars pulls in this reception against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

What injuries were impacting Engram and Davis?

TE Evan Engram tweaked his hamstring during pregame warmups before a Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, and the Jaguars cited the injury as a significant setback for the team.

“It’ll be great, hopefully,” Lawrence said. “We’ve obviously been trying to work Evan back in, and hopefully everything goes well this week and he’s able to get out there. It’s still early in the week now; there’s still some time.”, the QB stated on Engram’s comeback.

Meanwhile, WR Gabe Davis was dealing with a knee injury that limited him in practice throughout the week.

Khan’s support for Doug Pederson

In recent hours, a strong statement was released by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan regarding the situation of head coach Doug Pederson.

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent [Baalke]. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we’ve got the players, we’ve got the coaching, we’ve got the facilities,” Khan stated.

The Jaguars, led by Lawrence and his teammates, will aim to secure their second consecutive victory in the league and get back on track as contenders in the NFL.