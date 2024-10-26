Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence set to have two key teammates back for Packers game

In the lead-up to a major matchup in Week 8 of the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence welcomes back two key players for the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
© Jack Gorman/Getty ImagesTrevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

Slowly but surely, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been regaining their form, and the results are showing in this NFL season. On the horizon are the Green Bay Packers, but QB Trevor Lawrence received good news as he welcomes back two key players to the roster for this matchup.

In what will undoubtedly be a tough matchup against the team led by Jordan Love, Doug Pederson will have two crucial pieces in his game plan, as both players are no longer listed as questionable for this weekend.

The players in question are none other than LB Foye Oluokun and OT Cam Robinson. The news was confirmed by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, who shared the update via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Advertisement

Jaguars activated LB Foye Oluokon from IR and say OT Cam Robinson has cleared concussion protocol. Robinson, who was listed as questionable, now has no game status and will play,” Garafolo stated.

Cam Robinson

Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is introduced against the San Francisco 49ers during the game at EverBank Field on November 12, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Advertisement

The return of both players represents a significant boost to the Jaguars’ defense and provides crucial protection for QB Trevor Lawrence, who has faced numerous sacks over the past seven weeks.

NFL News: Andy Reid reveals if DeAndre Hopkins will play for Chiefs against Raiders

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid reveals if DeAndre Hopkins will play for Chiefs against Raiders

The goal of staying victorious

Undoubtedly, the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ season has gone through all kinds of ups and downs over the past few weeks. A long streak of losses, followed by two victories that provided some relief for Doug Pederson, highlight a challenging journey in the NFL.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, another misstep for the Jags could lead to a different outcome for the coaching staff, which faces scrutiny week after week in each game.

On Sunday, the EverBank Stadium will host a crucial matchup for both franchises with differing aspirations: Jacksonville aiming to continue its growth, while the Green Bay Packers look to maintain their winning momentum this season.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

  • vs Philadelphia Eagles, November 3rd
  • vs Minnesota Vikings, November 10th
  • vs Detroit Lions, November 17th
  • vs Houston Texans, December 1st
  • vs Tennessee Titans, December 7th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Draymond Green shares his thoughts on Buddy Hield’s strong start with the Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Draymond Green shares his thoughts on Buddy Hield’s strong start with the Warriors

NBA News: Davis explains how coach JJ Redick led the Lakers' comeback against the Suns
NBA

NBA News: Davis explains how coach JJ Redick led the Lakers' comeback against the Suns

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique chooses the greatest player in soccer history
Soccer

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique chooses the greatest player in soccer history

NHL News: Golden Knights veteran center gears up for season debut against Sharks
NHL

NHL News: Golden Knights veteran center gears up for season debut against Sharks

Better Collective Logo