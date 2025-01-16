One of the most highly anticipated matchups in the NFL this week is the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Buffalo Bills. This game is not just about securing a spot in the Divisional Championship but also offers a chance to witness two of the top contenders for the 2024 MVP award in action: Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

Ahead of this crucial showdown, Ravens quarterback addressed the media following Wednesday’s practice. With the game set to take place in Buffalo and freezing temperatures expected, Jackson opened up about the challenges he’s facing in preparing for the conditions.

When asked about the possibility of playing with gloves, Jackson admitted: “No. I tried that in practice, [and] I was horrible.” Despite the difficulty, Jackson has already identified a playful solution involving a teammate: “I’ll leave that up to ‘Teddy Two Gloves,’ Teddy Bridgewater. Shoutout to Teddy,” he joked.

The cold weather could prove to be a deciding factor in the game, but Jackson and the Ravens still have time to adjust to the frigid conditions expected at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. How the quarterback adapts to the environment might just play a key role in the outcome of this pivotal matchup.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens walks onto the field after a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson prepares for frigid conditions in Buffalo

In addition to managing issues with his gloves, Jackson is also focused on braving the cold temperatures in Buffalo when he’s off the field. The frigid weather has been a significant factor for the Bills during the latter part of the NFL regular season, and it’s something Jackson and his teammates are preparing to confront.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some heaters on the sideline,” Jackson said. “[I’ll have] a bigger jacket, probably. I have to talk to [head equipment manager] Kenico [Hines] to see what he has going on. The equipment guys – they pretty much do a great job, so we should be good.”

Coldest game of Jackson’s career

Weather forecasts indicate that conditions in Buffalo will play a pivotal role in the game. On Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, temperatures are expected to feel as low as 4°F. According to a report from TruMedia Sports, this will mark the coldest game Jackson has ever played.

Historically, the coldest game Jackson has participated in featured a wind chill of 27°F. This NFL Divisional round matchup against the Bills will far surpass that mark, making it the most frigid contest of the Ravens quarterback’s career.

