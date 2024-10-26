Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid reveals if DeAndre Hopkins will play for Chiefs against Raiders

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and Brett Veach made a blockbuster trade to help Patrick Mahomes in his quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs got DeAndre Hopkins and look like clear favorites after a 6-0 start.

It was a much needed move considering the Chiefs already lost two key pieces such as Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown. Although Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been very solid, that might not be enough for another playoff run.

So, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, Veach reportedly asked first to the Rams if Cooper Kupp was available. Then, when that price was too high to pay, Hopkins became the choice after a deal with the Titans.

Will DeAndre Hopkins play for Chiefs vs Raiders?

DeAndre Hopkins will make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Raiders. During a press conference before the game, Andy Reid was asked if he anticipated playing the wide receiver on Sunday.

“Probably yes. Yeah, yeah. He did a good job. He is in the process of going through everything. Everything he does is the first time, but he’s got the experience with relative plays. He has picked it up. He is a smart guy which really helps. He is diligent with all that stuff. He knows what he has to do. I haven’t been worried about that at all. He has been very astute.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

