Andy Reid was asked if DeAndre Hopkins will be ready to play for Chiefs against Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Reid and Brett Veach made a blockbuster trade to help Patrick Mahomes in his quest to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs got DeAndre Hopkins and look like clear favorites after a 6-0 start.

It was a much needed move considering the Chiefs already lost two key pieces such as Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown. Although Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been very solid, that might not be enough for another playoff run.

So, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, Veach reportedly asked first to the Rams if Cooper Kupp was available. Then, when that price was too high to pay, Hopkins became the choice after a deal with the Titans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will DeAndre Hopkins play for Chiefs vs Raiders?

DeAndre Hopkins will make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Raiders. During a press conference before the game, Andy Reid was asked if he anticipated playing the wide receiver on Sunday.

“Probably yes. Yeah, yeah. He did a good job. He is in the process of going through everything. Everything he does is the first time, but he’s got the experience with relative plays. He has picked it up. He is a smart guy which really helps. He is diligent with all that stuff. He knows what he has to do. I haven’t been worried about that at all. He has been very astute.”

Advertisement