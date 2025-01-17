Warriors' Draymond Green makes surprising comments about playing alongside Schroder

Golden State Warriors are steadily rediscovering their identity, aiming to assemble a roster capable of contending for a championship. Recent trade speculation has swirled around the team, with the acquisition of Dennis Schröder as one of their most notable moves. While Schröder’s production has dipped compared to his tenure with the Nets, Draymond Green is quick to highlight his value, stating he hasn’t played alongside a teammate with Schröder’s qualities in years.

“Man, I love playing with Dennis on our team,” Green said on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “He brings a feistiness that we need at the guard spot. He brings a demeanor that we need, an alpha male that doesn’t hurt anyone.”

In a short time, Schröder has demonstrated his leadership and become a key figure both on and off the court for the Warriors. His presence alleviates some of the pressure previously shouldered by stars like Stephen Curry and Green, offering the kind of stability the team has long sought.

Dennis Schroder 71 of the Golden State Warriors passes the ball during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday December 27, 2024 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Schröder leading by example

Schröder has wasted no time making an impact, with Green publicly commending his teammate’s contributions. During the Warriors’ 121-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on January 4 at Chase Center, Schröder’s leadership was on full display, even influencing Green’s performance directly.

“[Schröder] said to me the other day in the Memphis game — I haven’t had a teammate say anything like that to me in years — he’s like, ‘Yo, yeah, keep talking to them. We at these boys. They ain’t cut like that.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re right, absolutely,’ ” Green shared with Davis. “He’s like, ‘But you’re talking to the refs too much. Talk to the Grizzlies. We’re talking to them, get off [those] refs.’ ”

The conversation resonated with Green. “And I came back in the second half locked in,” he said. “After the game, I hit [Schröder] and said, ‘Yo, I appreciate you saying that to me because it locked me in on what I needed to be locked in on. I’ll be honest with you, not many people would say that to me; I’m thankful for that.’ ”

A perfect fit for Green’s competitive edge

Draymond Green has long been known for his intensity, both on and off the court. His outspoken nature, often directed at referees, has drawn criticism throughout his career. Most advice he receives urges him to rein in his emotions. But Schröder’s approach—encouraging Green while refocusing his energy—aligned perfectly with the veteran forward’s mindset.

Schröder’s ability to challenge teammates constructively has already earned him the respect of one of the Warriors’ most vocal leaders. With this kind of synergy, the Warriors might just be finding the balance they need to make a deep NBA playoff run.

