Jerod Mayo won’t have an easy job as successor of Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. After Mac Jones didn’t fulfill the expectations, a massive decision had to be made before the 2024 season and the prospect from Alabama was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Then, it was an open competition in preseason between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. Although the rookie delivered better performances, Mayo will go with experience.

So, after the retirement of Tom Brady, the Patriots are a in new crossroad. Jimmy Garoppolo and Jones already failed and now they have to trust the process of not rushing Maye into the NFL.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Patriots?

Although many fans and experts believed Drake Maye was ready to start, Jerod Mayo explained why Jacoby Brissett will get the call in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals and beyond. It’s important to remember that, just a few days ago, the head coach said Maye was outplaying the veteran.

“There are a lot of factors that led to this choice. The hard part is thinking in the short term and the long term at the same time. We can’t go into the season saying Brissett is going to go ‘X’ amount of weeks. As long as Jacoby is going out there and performing in the way we all have confidence in him doing, he’ll be our quarterback this season. As an organization, though, we feel like Jacoby gives us the best chance to win right now.”

Why is Drake Maye not starting for Patriots?

Alex van Pelt, the offensive coordinator of the Patriots, admitted that experience is the key factor to go with Jacoby Brissett. So, as a possible franchise quarterback, Drake Maye will have to learn patiently.

“There are certain things in this offense that Jacoby understands. Some of the tools that you can use to get out of certain situations, pressure situations, things like that. Drake is still learning. The hardest position is quarterback, and especially for a rookie guy coming in and not seeing all the defenses that they’re going to see in the NFL. It’s tough. It’s hard to transition and it takes a little bit of time. We’re going to be as patient as we can with that process.”